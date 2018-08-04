Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 166.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,562,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NUE stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

