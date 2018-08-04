Commerzbank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €29.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($30.12) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

