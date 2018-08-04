Commerzbank Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €235.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($255.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($255.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.07 ($243.62).

Allianz traded up €1.76 ($2.07), hitting €187.40 ($220.47), during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,133,477 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

