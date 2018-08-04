Commercial Metals (CMC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2147118466631 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Commercial Metals traded down $0.40, reaching $21.26, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 549,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,237. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

