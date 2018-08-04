Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (EQT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,595,000 after purchasing an additional 705,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,650 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,128,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. ValuEngine cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

EQT stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

