Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $37,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.99.

Shares of Activision Blizzard opened at $71.32 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

