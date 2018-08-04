Comerica Bank Has $14.30 Million Position in General Motors (GM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $9,431,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 83.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,718,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,892,000 after purchasing an additional 508,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

