Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $149,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,929,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,080,000 after buying an additional 3,759,369 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 570,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

