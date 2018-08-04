Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Columbus McKinnon opened at $41.08 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

