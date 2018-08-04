Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 41,622 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Shares of Exxon Mobil opened at $80.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $340.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

