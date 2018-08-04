Colgate-Palmolive (CL) COO Noel R. Wallace Sells 44,625 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) COO Noel R. Wallace sold 44,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $2,955,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,563,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,453. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

