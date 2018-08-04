Coherent (COHR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coherent from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Coherent stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. 419,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Coherent has a 1-year low of $145.66 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Coherent by 45.2% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Coherent by 99.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 120.0% in the first quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

