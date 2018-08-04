Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Cohen & Steers opened at $41.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohen & Steers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

