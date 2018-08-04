Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.06-4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY18 guidance to at least $4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $77.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In related news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $85,391.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,910.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

