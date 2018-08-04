Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $521,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

