Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $2.12 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. CNB Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $97.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

