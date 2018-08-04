Cognex (CGNX) Shares Gap Down to $51.02

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.44, but opened at $51.02. Cognex shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 88102 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 741,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

