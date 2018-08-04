Coeur Mining (CDE) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.87.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,274 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $59,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

