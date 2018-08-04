Coeur Mining (CDE) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.
Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 0.56. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.87.
In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,274 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $59,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.
