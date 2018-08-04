Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) vs. Meta Financial Group (CASH) Head-To-Head Survey

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.13% 10.81% 1.05% Meta Financial Group 14.08% 14.58% 1.34%

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $81.94 million 3.45 $12.00 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $280.27 million 3.09 $44.91 million $7.05 12.65

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsor automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch banking offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa, as well as Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; one non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 7 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.