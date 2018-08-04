CoBiz Financial (COBZ) versus BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Critical Survey

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ: COBZ) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoBiz Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoBiz Financial $177.19 million 5.27 $32.91 million $0.95 23.17 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $56.06 billion 0.47 $2.30 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial.

Volatility & Risk

CoBiz Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoBiz Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoBiz Financial 21.05% 13.80% 1.21% BANCO DO BRASIL/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoBiz Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoBiz Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoBiz Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.24%. Given CoBiz Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoBiz Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CoBiz Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CoBiz Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CoBiz Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasília, Brazil.

