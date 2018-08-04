Cna Financial (CNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s second-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year on solid core income, higher premiums and a favorable underwriting performance. As one of the versatile property and casualty insurers, CNA Financial has been maintaining a good track record of its combined ratio over the past few years, thus leading to underwriting profitability. Moreover, with the rising interest rate environment, the company has been displaying improving investment results over a considerable period of time. CNA Financial also remains committed to enhancing its shareholder value via effective capital deployment. Its long-term care business continues to perform strongly. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, rendering volatility to the company’s earnings. Shares of CNA Financial have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 503,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $99,010.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cna Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

