Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CLSD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $263.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -7.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%. research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. White acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,078.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 161,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $2,107,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $128,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

