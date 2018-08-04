ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5451048581027 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund traded up $0.05, hitting $15.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 93,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,598. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

