Clean Harbors (CLH) PT Raised to $71.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 709,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Clean Harbors news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,852 shares of company stock worth $5,979,778 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $15,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 118,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 82,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.
