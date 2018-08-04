Clean Harbors (CLH) PT Raised to $71.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 709,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,852 shares of company stock worth $5,979,778 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $15,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 118,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 82,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

