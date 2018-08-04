Clean Harbors (CLH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clean Harbors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1806983430957 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.85 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,955,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,102,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $127,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,979,778. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.