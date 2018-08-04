City Office REIT (CIO) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of City Office REIT traded up $0.10, reaching $12.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 158,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 23.51%. analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 163.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

