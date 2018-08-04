Citigroup Inc (C) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,486,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $567,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,331,000 after acquiring an additional 287,814 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,538,000 after acquiring an additional 320,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,846,000 after acquiring an additional 275,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $72.39 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

