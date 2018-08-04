Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stake Lowered by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 146,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of Cirrus Logic opened at $41.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

