Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It markets novel NIOX asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through a network of partners internationally.

