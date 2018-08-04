Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ciner Resources reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 6,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciner Resources (CINR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.