Church & Dwight (CHD) Issues Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Church & Dwight updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.26-2.28 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.17. 1,722,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,076. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,006,310.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $4,441,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.