Chubb (CB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

CB stock opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,761,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

