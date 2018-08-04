Chronobank Trading Down 21.5% This Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $220,717.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank token can now be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00129083 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00379467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00195392 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Lykke Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

