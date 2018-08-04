Christopher Battles Sells 2,530 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at $443,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of LogMeIn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $205,906.40.

Shares of LogMeIn traded up $0.45, reaching $83.30, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in LogMeIn by 184.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 51.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

