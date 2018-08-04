Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media coverage about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1594521042377 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 10.64%. equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Mcmasters Michael sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $529,812.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,193. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

