Chemours (CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CC traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. 5,618,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,351. Chemours has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

In other Chemours news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,270.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,185,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

