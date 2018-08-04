Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,568. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $999,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

