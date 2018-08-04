Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media stories about Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.113697724949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. traded down $0.05, reaching $0.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 53,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

