CFun Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CFun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Over the last week, CFun has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. CFun has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $39,102.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00377593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00197423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CFun Token Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 tokens. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com . CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CFun Token Trading

CFun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinrail and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

