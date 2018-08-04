Cfra Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €29.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($30.12) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

Shares of IFXA stock opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

