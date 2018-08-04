C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. Sells 8,295 Shares

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 8,295 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $516,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C&F Financial opened at $61.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92. C&F Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

