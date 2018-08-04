C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. Sells 8,295 Shares

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 8,295 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $516,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
C&F Financial opened at $61.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92. C&F Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.37%.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.