Cerus (CERS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a reduce rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 2,406,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a negative return on equity of 111.19%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 8,631 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $57,741.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 60,841 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $380,864.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,864.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,972 shares of company stock worth $1,913,341 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

