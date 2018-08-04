Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 774,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 915,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,745,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 342,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 304.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 561,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 422,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner opened at $66.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $819,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

