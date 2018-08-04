Cerner (CERN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.325-5.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.Cerner also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.58.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,711. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,102,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.