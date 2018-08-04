Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of Ceragon Networks traded up $0.01, hitting $4.03, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 535,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,663. The stock has a market cap of $315.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.75 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 12.82%. sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,758,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 801,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 194,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.