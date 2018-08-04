Cemtrex (CETX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.02

Media stories about Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cemtrex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9225423679959 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cemtrex traded down $0.02, reaching $2.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.38. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

