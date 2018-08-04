Cellectis (CLLS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellectis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8331530489113 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 320,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.85. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 337.45%. sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

