CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CELLECT BIOTECH/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5380623572893 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S traded up $0.21, reaching $5.85, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,298. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.99.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. analysts predict that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

