Celestica (CLS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.44.

Celestica opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$12.27 and a twelve month high of C$16.50.

In other Celestica news, Director Elizabeth Delbianco sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.28, for a total value of C$343,800.00.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

