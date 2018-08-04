Celanese Co. (CE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays started coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.19 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Celanese to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. MED reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Celanese traded up $0.71, reaching $115.90, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,153,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,117. Celanese has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 93.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

